SURVEY: MOST SELF-IDENTIFYING LEFTIES SAY KILLING TRUMP IS JUSTIFIED.

The unhinged left, fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome and seething hatred for Elon Musk, is trending more violent, according to a new study that finds political violence targeting President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser is “becoming increasingly normalized.” The report, produced by the Network of Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in partnership with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, finds a broader “assassination culture” appears to be “emerging within segments of the U.S. public on the extreme left, with expanding targets now including figures such as Donald Trump.” Less than a year after assassination attempts on then-presidential candidate Trump and the literally explosive violence against Musk’s Tesla electric vehicles, it’s no secret that leftists are ratcheting up violent rhetoric and actions. The more troubling trend is that an “assassination culture” isn’t just coming from the “fringe” left. “These attitudes are not fringe — they reflect an emergent assassination culture, grounded in far-left authoritarianism and increasingly normalized in digital discourse,” states the report, titled, “Assassination Culture: How Burning Teslas and Killing Billionaires Became a Meme Aesthetic for Political Violence.” … “The reports found widespread justification for lethal violence — including assassination — among younger, highly online, and ideologically left-aligned users,” the authors of the latest study write.

James Carville asks: ‘Do You Know How This Ends?’: Carville Invokes Nazis, Opens ‘Nominations’ For Trump ‘Collaborators.’

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville invoked the Nazis and suggested that anyone who “collaborated” with President Donald Trump might eventually suffer the same fate as those who’d cooperated with brutal German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Carville made the comments on his Politicon podcast, where he referred to major corporations and law firms that were aiding the Trump administration as “traitors” and suggested they’d be ripe for “retribution” if the people were so inclined.

🚨Deranged James Carville compares companies working with the Trump administration to N*zi collaborators after the liberation of Paris in 1944: "Do you know what's going to happen? Do you know how this ends?" "Do you know what the country is going to feel toward collaborators… pic.twitter.com/xFat1erweW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

Notice that unlike January of 2011 when they whipped themselves into a moral panic over Sarah Palin’s clip art after the Giffords shooting, nobody in the DNC-MSM is calling for the left to dial back their rhetoric. No enemies to the left.