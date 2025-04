DAVE BARRY: Yoga Trauma.

This will be a short emergency Substack. I just wanted to draw your attention to an alarming recent occurrence in New York City, which I found out about from a story in the Sunday New York Times.

What happened was — prepare to be horrified — a woman took a sip of water during a yoga class. Yes. According to the Times story, which is not a brief story, and which I am not making up, this resulted in a “firestorm.”

Heh, indeed. Read the whole thing.™