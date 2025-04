CHANGE:

Pennsylvania steelworkers on why they are supporting President Trump: "Historically, we've all been Democrats — When President Trump stepped in and imposed those tariffs on the Chinese, I firmly believed he saved the steel industry."pic.twitter.com/wpNry7o2SR — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2025

There hasn’t been a GOP president with this much working-class appeal since Reagan. Trump’s methods are different but then so are the times.