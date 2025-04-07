ESPECIALLY THAT LAST PART: The college admissions essay is absurd, unfair and cringe.

Mounk was inspired by the saga of 18-year-old Zach Yadegari, who posted that his very high grades and test scores — and his success as a high-tech entrepreneur — were not enough to get into 15 selective colleges. He was accepted by Georgia Tech, University of Texas and University of Miami.

When he posted his admissions essay on X, dozens of tweeters told him that he was arrogant, writes Mounk. “For every student with perfect scores like Zach, there’s a student with near perfect scores and more humility who’s overcome terrible circumstances and does not seem entitled,” a condescending professor tweeted. A former admissions director implied that the essay was “garbage.”

Yadegari — the name is Iranian — apparently didn’t have a family member to tell him to fake a little uncertainty or apologize for his privilege.

He is very confident, but he has good reason to feel that way. You’d think a non-victim would add diversity to most college campuses.