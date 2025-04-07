SHE DID THE MEME: NYC woman who punched pro-life activist Savannah Craven accuses her of ‘antagonistic’ behavior.

The woman caught on video punching pro-life activist Savannah Craven during a street interview in Harlem has issued an apology but claimed the incident was provoked by Craven’s “antagonist” behavior.

Brianna Rivers, who was identified as the individual involved in the assault, admitted wrongdoing in a post on Facebook, according to a report by the New York Post.

“To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,” Rivers wrote. “She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told.”

However, Rivers accused Craven of intentionally antagonizing her during the man-on-the-street interview. She also accused Craven of editing the footage to remove “relentless antagonization” leading up to the act of violence.