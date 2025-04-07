CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: A price tag on gun rights; Gov. Polis should veto Senate Bill 3.

On March 28, Colorado Senate Bill 25-003 reached Governor Polis’ desk, and if he doesn’t veto this bill within ten days it becomes law, going into effect Aug 1, 2026.

Originally presented as a firearms magazine enforcement bill, Senate Bill 3 has evolved into a far more restrictive piece of legislation these past few months. Despite repeated assurances from its Democrat sponsors—Senator Tom Sullivan, Senator Julie Gonzales, Representative Andrew Boesnecker, and Representative Meg Froelich—that this is not a gun ban, it still is, but now only if you’re underprivileged and can’t afford an eligibility card.

If this bill becomes law, purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, shotgun, or gas-operated handgun would require the following steps:

Schedule an appointment with Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Undergo a background check by a third party

Locate a certified instructor and complete the required training course. A 12-hour class must be taught in two days, not one.

Pass a test with a score of at least 90% and be able to demonstrate that you can use the firearm safely. It’s unclear what firearm will be used for this as students cannot purchase a gun before class to bring with them and even if the instructor has a rifle, it most likely won’t be the same as the one they plan to purchase because there are hundreds, if not thousands, of variations.

Schedule an appointment with the local sheriff’s office for final approval.

Upon receiving approval, when purchasing the firearm, complete another background check and comply with a three-day waiting period.

Each step of this process has fees, amounting to at least $300 total to get an eligibility card that is only valid for five years.