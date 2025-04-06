LORD, I HOPE NOT: China Will Launch An Invasion Of Taiwan In Next Few Months: Intel Sources.

The ambassador’s statement has been interpreted as Beijing now deciding that the time may be ripe for a move against the ROC as the opening round in a direct conflict with the US.

Intelligence sources who have spoken to 19FortyFive about this story now state that they believe an attempt by China to do just that is no less than six months away.

The same intelligence sources elaborate further that the “six months from now” time frame is being prompted by the belief among the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) senior leadership that the US administration in Washington will either be unwilling or unable to prevent an invasion by the CCP and its military arm, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).