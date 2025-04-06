BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Al Green says he’ll present articles of impeachment against Trump in next 30 days. “The Texas Democrat was censured by the House on Feb. 2 for disrupting Trump’s Feb. 4 joint address to Congress. The House adopted the measure with a 224-198-2 vote, and Green became the 28th House member to be rebuked by the lower chamber.”
