Pirates will restore Roberto Clemente sign to right field wall following fan backlash at its removal.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will restore a sign honoring franchise icon Roberto Clemente to the right field wall following fan backlash at its removal.

In the sign’s place is an ad for Surfside alcoholic drinks.

Many fans took to social media over the weekend to express outrage over the sign’s removal. Roberto Clemente Jr. also shared his disbelief at the removal of the image.