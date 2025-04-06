THIS IS CNN: Trump Ag Secretary Laughs After Jake Tapper Insists ‘I’m NOT On The Left.’

Jake Tapper has denied being “of the left.” On Sunday’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, host Tapper, in a loaded question, asked Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins: “How long do you anticipate this tariff chaos is going to be going on? 30 days, 60 days, 90 days?” In response, Rollins wryly responded:

“We’re now two days in, right? You’ve got two days of data. Everyone, especially on your side, on the left, is freaking out.“

Snapped back Tapper: “I’m not on the left.” That earned a sardonic laugh [see screencap] and “thank you” from Rollins. So, Tapper is “not on the left.” Really? Let’s go to his record.

