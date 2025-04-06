DISPATCHES FROM THE PALACE GUARD COMEDIANS: SNL Mocks Elon Musk, Not Democrats Torching Teslas.

The sketch brought “SNL” alum Mike Myers back to portray Musk. The fictional Musk bragged that a new Tesla model offers an adaptation for modern times.

It vandalizes itself.

Recently, our dealerships have been the targets of many attacks … Suddenly no one likes Tesla cars. I asked myself why, then I answered myself. Because of me!”

His solution? The Tesla Model V.

“The first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing! With features like self-smashing headlights, self-slashing tires and AI-powered graffiti … You can choose from penises or swastikas, or my favorite: swastikas made out of penises!”

The vandals in question could spend years behind bars for their actions. Tesla owners, likely Democrats who hoped their purchase would positively impact the climate, now fear for their safety.

“SNL” could have mocked the raging hypocrisy in play. Liberals have spent years demanding more EVs to prevent Climate Change. Now, their party is cheering on attacks against the number one electric car company in the country.

Instead, they turn what many dub domestic terrorism into a laugh line. Maybe [Mel] Brooks can visit the show’s writers’ room and give them a crash course on Humanity 101.