‘GO BACK TO AFRICA!’ How the Democratic Party Became the Party of Xenophobes and Racists.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is originally from Mogadishu, Somalia. You’ve gotta keep that in mind to fully appreciate her astonishing lack of self-awareness:

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., also suggested Musk did not care for democracy because he came from South Africa. “Elon Musk, who grew up in apartheid, Trump who worships dictators around the country, and strong men, are not interested in our constitutional republic,” Omar said.

Interestingly, Omar and Musk both arrived in America in 1995. (In an alternate timeline, maybe they walked by each other in the airport.) It’s unclear why someone of Somalian origin is any more or less trustworthy than someone from South Africa.

The Democrats are trying to scale a political mountain, but they better be careful: The slope is awfully slippery.

Fox News noted that Elon Musk’s opposition to apartheid has been long established:

Despite these claims, a Snopes fact-check found the reason Musk left his birth country in the first place was to avoid military service because he did not want to fight for an apartheid state.

Furthermore, Musk discussed his South African upbringing in a 2013 interview:

INTERVIEWER: You grew up in South Africa. […] You were in the army there? MUSK: No. I left at 17. Well, in part, in order to avoid conscription in the army. INTERVIEWER: Oh, you left so you didn’t have to deal with the army. MUSK: You know, spending two years suppressing Black people doesn’t seem to be a great use of time.

It’s 2025, and one political party is still screaming, “Go back to Africa!” at its enemies. And it’s not the Republican Party. Today, the Democrats are actively trafficking in bigotry, racism, and xenophobia.

Frankly, it stinks.

