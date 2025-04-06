NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: The Opportunistic End of the Biden Cover-Up.

The people who told you there was nothing wrong with former President Biden are excited to discuss all the ways in which there was absolutely something wrong with former President Biden. If these people had any capacity for shame, they’d be feeling it about now. On MSNBC’s Morning Joe last week…NBC News’s Jonathan Allen and The Hill’s Amie Parnes discussed their new book, which details the lengths to which the former president’s inner circle reportedly went to keep his deterioration a secret from voters. Scarborough and his chirpy co-host, Mika Brzezinski, nodded along during the segment, as if they were mere spectators to the effort to hide the president’s condition and not themselves active participants. “You know,” said Scarborough, “we always look back in retrospect and think things were a certain way, just because it’s the way the media, at the time, defined it.”

You said it, Joe! But you also said this, back in March of last year:

“I’ve said it for years now: he’s cogent,” said Scarborough on Wednesday. “But I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been, intellectually, analytically, because he’s been around for 50 years. And, you know — I don’t know if people know this or not — Biden used to be a hothead. Sometimes that Irishman would getting in front of the reasoning. Sometimes he would say things he didn’t want to say.” “Start your tape right now,” he continued, “because I’m about to tell you the truth. And eff you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

Joe Scarborough: “F you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever.” pic.twitter.com/P2lW5NdP5R — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 6, 2024

The Obama and Biden administrations (but I repeat myself) would say anything to survive the current newscycle, knowing that their Democratic party operatives with bylines would never call them on their duplicity. I hope it was worth it for those party operatives to sacrifice whatever minimal amount of credibility they had left in their effort to drag the withered husk of Joe Biden over the finish line one last time.