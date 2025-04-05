PIONEERING MUSICIAN’S DIARY REVEALS AN ADDICTION TO PHOTOSHOP:

As reported by Digital Camera World, [Brian] Eno’s diaries offer behind the scenes look into the thoughts and daily life of a musical genius. However, one note stuck out to many readers. It seems that Eno has an addiction. His vice may surprise, as Eno appears to be addicted to Photoshop.

Nearly a dozen diary entries detail Eno’s penchant for losing time by “fiddling” with Photoshop.

The entry for January 31, 1995, reads, “Too long playing with Photoshop — lethal time-waster — like chronic alcoholism. Should schedule it in the diary and not use it otherwise.”

Then on February 13, 1995, “Renata came to clean, but I’d already wrecked the morning by resorting to Photoshop.”

Several other entries give insight into his hobby of using Photoshop to alter the physiology of women.

The diary entry for January 2 muses, “created some novel [redacted] in Photoshop — modifying back views of women to expand their bottoms to Cosmic proportions, creating she-males by collage. Strange that one remains gripped by the same fantasies throughout life.”