BEEGE: The Menace of Malicious Compliance in Our Military.

The poster boys for the modern woke military might be long gone, but the damage they did and the subversive ideology they nurtured are still very much in situ within the rank and file that make the big machine run. They infest every nook and cranny of the military bureaucracy.

There have always been examples of the concept in government. For example, during a shutdown, the National Park Service will go to great lengths to close off open parks, like the monuments in D.C., that don’t require any National Park Service presence to begin with, just to make their point. In much the same way, they recently expressed their ire with the Trump administration by having only one person with keys and restroom rescue knowledge in all of Yosemite. See what happens to the park when the knuckle-dragging Luddites furlough him?

HAH! GOTCHA

This has been the case in the military since the moment Pete Hegseth issued his first directive.