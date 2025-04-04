BLOFELD RESIGNS AS HEAD OF SPECTRE: Schwab Out As WEF Chair.

The Wall Street Journal reported: In recent weeks, the Forum has been shaking up its leadership after the board received the findings of an investigation into the organization’s workplace culture. The investigation was prompted by a Wall Street Journal article last year that revealed allegations by employees of discrimination against women and Black people at the Forum, which is based in Geneva. Schwab and the WEF originally denied any allegations of wrongdoing, but CEO Børge Brende refused to substantiate the findings but said that the organization would address the issues that had been raised. In a memo, Brende said, “Over these past months, we have taken time—time to pause, to listen, and to reflect. This period of reflection has been grounded in a desire not just to do things differently, but to do them better.” Other departures are said to include Schwab’s son, Olivier, who had been the organization’s managing director, Malte Goberson, who oversaw digital services, and chief legal officer Nicola Port.

“Schwab will remain in his position until a replacement is named,” Lincoln Brown of PJ Media writes. And you vill be instructed to still eat ze bugs until further notice, comrade.

No word yet how NPR is taking this news, but here’s how they freaked out over eating ze bugs in 2023: It’s NPR vs. NPR on ‘right-wing conspiracy theory’ about eating bugs.