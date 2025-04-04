CHRISTIAN TOTO: Bill Burr Executes Perfect ‘Clown Nose On’ Backpedal.

He also keeps saying “Free Luigi,” referencing the young man accused of shooting a healthcare CEO in cold blood. Naturally, two reporters pressed Burr about his recent comments on the red carpet.

So how did Burr handle the questions?

“Hey, I’m just a comedian.” He didn’t say those words, but he came remarkably close.

He refused to clarify his Mangione comments to one reporter. Doing so would give her the reporter the click-bait moment she craved, he said.

Later, he continued his backpedal when a second reporter pressed him on his recent comments.

“I don’t watch the news,” Burr said, adding he prefers watching goofy videos on Instagram. You can almost see him putting that clown nose on for the reporter in question, Nicholas Ballasy.

Burr began in a humorous manner but quickly turned serious. And a tad cruel.

“I don’t think you should be asking a comedian … you’re a journalist,” Burr said before Ballasy defended his line of questioning.

“Comedians are on top of current events,” Ballasy began to say.

“No, no. That’s weak. That’s you guys passing the buck,” Burr said, cutting him off. “You guys need to have balls again which you don’t. You guys always goes, ‘Should we be thinking this?’ Duh? You guys present stuff like that. You guys used to have balls. You need to get your balls back,” Burr added before moving on. “That’s not my job. I’m a dancing clown.”

The clip may become the ultimate “Clown Nose On” example for years to come. Burr couldn’t have scripted it any better, even if he lacks the self-awareness to see what he did.