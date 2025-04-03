NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Book deals for those who hid Biden’s decline.

This information is all well and good – but a simple question should be posed. Where are the apologies to those who used their eyes and ears to observe Joe Biden’s decline and were labeled “cheap-fake artists” and conspiracy theorists for talking about it contemporaneously? Where are the book deals for journalists at the Wall Street Journal who reported on Biden forgetting names and faces behind the scenes? Columnist Karol Markowicz wrote in April 2022 at the New York Post, “Biden’s decline is obvious to everyone but the press.” Where is her book deal and Morning Joe media tour?

Journalists who chose to look the other way in service of making sure Donald Trump did not return to the White House do not deserve to be financially rewarded for revealing all the sordid details of Biden’s decline, if they deceived the American public and participated in a massive scandal and cover-up at the time. They should not be writing books. They should be apologizing to the rest of us.