PAST PRAMILA IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

● Chaser:

With “Earth Day” just a few weeks off, it’s great to see yet more leftists declare “Mission Accomplished” on global warming.

Speaking of which: Rich should fly less so others can go on holiday, says climate chief.

Nope — if your side is burning electric cars after years of screeching “Just Stop Oil,” while attempting to deface timeless artifacts, you’ve just admitted it’s all politics, and the existential crisis doom-mongering was just a pose.