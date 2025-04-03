STACY MCCAIN: ‘A Dumpster Fire of Lies:’ Netflex Series Race-Swaps British Crime Trend, Journalists Treat It Like a Documentary.

So, there’s the set-up — “young male violence towards women” in a situation where the young man is not from a bad family — and then the suggestion of “incel subculture” as the motive. Take a moment to contemplate the rarity of such cases in the real world. The most famous “incel” case was Elliot Rodger, which happened in 2014, and since then, how many similar cases have there been? Good luck finding a number larger than you can count on one hand. Also, notice the stipulation that the parents are blameless. Although we can’t say Elliot Rodger was “a product of abuse or parental trauma,” his parents were divorced, which is a common enough problem, although seldom does it result in children growing up to be homicidal maniacs. And it is simply wrong to depict Elliot Rodger as a monster created by the “manosophere.” Rodger posted a few times on a Reddit forum called “PUAhate,” i.e., devoted to criticizing “pickup artists,” but if you read his “manifesto,” it wasn’t like he was quoting anything by leading “manosophere” voices to justify his actions. He was just a loser who turned self-pity into rage.

Let me repeat what I said about Elliot Rodger in 2014:

It is usually a mistake to generalize from the example of psycho killers. For example, Lee Harvey Oswald was a Marxist and an assassin; should we start rounding up Marxists? Jeffrey Dahmer was a gay man and a murderous cannibal; should we start rounding up gays? Ted Kaczynski was a Harvard graduate and a terrorist bomber; should we start rounding up Harvard graduates? People who commit horrific crimes can be categorized any number of ways, but the key point is that very few people commit horrific crimes. There are probably quite a few gay Marxists at Harvard, none of whom are mass murderers.

The attempt to turn the deeds of a lone maniac into an example of an allegedly widespread trend is a sort of journalistic alchemy and, like so much of what’s wrong with journalism, it usually involves liberal bias.