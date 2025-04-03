THE MOST CORRUPT ADMINISTRATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY:

Biden and Obama’s abuse of taxpayers is truly shocking. Now Biden has a Solyndra problem. Just like Obama, Biden blew billions of your taxpayer $$ on energy companies now going bankrupt. Several energy companies that got big loans from the Biden administration's $400 billion…

Full text:

Biden and Obama’s abuse of taxpayers is truly shocking. Now Biden has a Solyndra problem. Just like Obama, Biden blew billions of your taxpayer $$ on energy companies now going bankrupt. Several energy companies that got big loans from the Biden administration’s $400 billion green energy slush pot loan program are reportedly facing difficulties and potential bankruptcy. Li-Cycle Holdings, a battery recycling company, got a $375 million loan commitment but has warned investors about its potential bankruptcy. It got that loan within days of Biden losing to Trump, as part of the $20 billion in loans that were rushed out the door before Trump took office.

CEO Ajay Kochhar reportedly worried his company couldn’t afford to repay, but Biden officials pressured him to take the money according to reports. Biden’s green energy loan czar Jigar Shah according to the Wall Street Journal told its top officials to “get your ass to Pittsburgh“ in order to get the loan. Sunnova Energy got a $3 billion loan guarantee, and is also on the verge of bankruptcy. Plug Power, another recipient of a $1.6 billion loan guarantee, has announced layoffs. The Energy Dept’s Inspector General already warned about massive potential fraud in this energy loan program.