TYLER O’NEIL: Police Report on Nashville Transgender Shooter Plays Into Left’s Narrative.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, authorities didn’t release the manifesto … because there wasn’t one.

“Early in the investigation, it was suggested Hale left behind a ‘manifesto’ detailing her motives and intentions,” the police report noted. “This has elicited a great deal of interest from the public and had led to repeated demands this manifesto be released for public study and comment.”

“In this case, a manifesto didn’t exist,” the report claimed.

Oh, really?

Police were at pains to define the word “manifesto” to justify their refusal to produce the documents Hale did leave behind.

“By definition, a manifesto is a mission statement or other document written and disseminated by an individual or group to enumerate or expound upon the guiding principles and beliefs that inform their actions,” the report noted. “Regardless of length, a manifesto is a single document that outlines all the factors, intentions, and objectives of an individual act or a series of actions.”

“Hale never left behind a single document explaining why she committed the attack, why she specifically targeted The Covenant, and what she hoped to gain, if anything, with the attack,” the report added.

Yet police did discover a treasure trove of information about Hale, her motivations, and her mental state.

Police found 16 notebooks; “assorted folders and loose documents”; seven sketchbooks and composition books; a yearbook; three VHS cassette tapes; eight memory storage devices with a combined 379.6 GB of data; six cellphones; three laptops; two Google Drive data cloud accounts; and more.

The report notes that the seven composition books and sketchbooks included 520 pages of content Hale wrote between 2009 and 2022.

In other words, the police had far more than enough evidence to determine the shooter’s motivations. Yet they would not release those materials because they “required a careful review of the material to understand Hale’s motive.”