EDUCATION REFORM: Colleges can admit ‘diverse’ students without racial preferences.

Racial preferences in university admission are divisive and unfair, argues Richard D. Kahlenberg on Politico. Diversity is a worthy goal, he writes, but it’s best achieved by eliminating preferences for the privileged, such as children of alumni and faculty, and giving an admissions boost to students from lower-income families.

Kahlenberg is director of the American Identity Project at the Progressive Policy Institute and author of Class Matters: The Fight to Get Beyond Race Preferences, Reduce Inequality and Build Real Diversity at America’s Colleges.

Giving a break to economically disadvantaged students, regardless of their race, will boost racial integration, he argues. It has far wider public support than racial preferences.