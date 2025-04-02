ROBERT SPENCER: It Was All Fake: Far-Left Billionaires Astroturfed the Tidal Wave of Early Enthusiasm for Harris.
Last summer, after Old Joe Biden was forced out of running for reelection and Kamala Harris was anointed as the Democrat candidate for president, the far left’s propaganda arm (that is, the establishment media) made a massive push to make this failed vice president and longtime party hack seem new and appealing. A key part of this effort was a gaggle of young “influencers” who took to Instagram and TikTok with an enthusiastic pro-Harris message. It was sincere, it was spontaneous, it was exciting — or at least that’s what it seemed to be. Now (I know, knock me over with a feather) it turns out that the whole thing was faked: the entire Harris bubble was the artificial creation of a bunch of leftist billionaires.
RealClearInvestigations blew the whistle on this astroturfing enterprise in a lengthy exposé on Monday, detailing concerted efforts to portray Harris as if she had “Gen Z-friendly hipster appeal.” This involved “influencers” making “neon-matcha green pro-Harris videos synced to beats from singer Charli XCX’s album ‘Brat’ released last year,” as well as flooding the interwebs with “memes celebrating Harris as the voice of queer and black youth, in contrast with the Republican agenda of white supremacy.” Yeah, not only did they create a fictional Harris, but they conjured up a fake opposition to her in the bargain.
The campaign went heavy on sexual excess, with a heavy helping of hysteria: “Digital creator Amelia Montooth, in one viral TikTok video, kissed a woman and tried searching for pornography, actions her sketch suggested would be banned if Harris lost the election.” Apparently presenting Harris as the porn candidate wasn’t enough, and so “another TikTok and Instagram series backed by the donors, called ‘Gaydar,’ featured interviews quizzing people on the streets of New York City about gay culture trivia with little election-related content,” but the pro-Harris subtext was unmistakable.
Then there was a caravan featuring “an inflatable IUD” that traveled to Philadelphia, Washington, Raleigh, St. Louis, and elsewhere. “The tour, which featured content creators producing posts along the way, was designed to bring attention to claims that Trump would ban contraceptive devices.” Yeah, of course he would.
Harris never quite gelled as the front woman for twenty-first century amorality; RealClearInvestigations notes that she was “a career politician favored by the Democratic Party’s establishment,” and so “never quite fit the bill as an icon of activist movements.” But this wasn’t for want of trying: “the sudden influencer buzz seemed to transform the stodgy former prosecutor into an icon of the cultural zeitgeist.”
Harris’ campaign was the last gasp of Obama’s advisors attempting to run his playbook to advance a candidate who lacked his rock star 2008 appeal. And speaking of Barry: Obama was working against Kamala Harris behind the scenes, didn’t think she could win, new book reveals.
Reporter and author Jonathan Allen said Tuesday that former President Barack Obama was working against Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out, advocating for an open primary because he didn’t think Harris could win.
“President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama,” Allen told MSNBC. “And he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention, did not have faith in her ability to win the election.”
Allen, a senior politics reporter at NBC News, and Amie Parnes, a senior political correspondent for The Hill, joined MSNBC to discuss their new book set to be released this month, titled, “FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House.”
“As it turned out, she didn’t win, but he was really working against her,” Allen continued.
But hey, his former advisors sure got to burn through lots of money trying: Democrat Megadonor: The Kamala Harris Campaign “Legally Stole” the $1.5 Billion They Raised from Donors.