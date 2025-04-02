PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Shot:
Corey Booker is speaking for 24 hours straight because he’s upset that Elon is taking social security away from DEAD PEOPLE. Gotta admire his commitment to the Democrat base.
— Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) April 2, 2025
Here's what Cory Booker has been speaking out against:
1. Securing our borders
2. Deporting illegal alien criminals
3. Peace through strength
4. Rooting out fraud & waste
5. Unleashing American energy
6. Ending government weaponization
It's no wonder Democrats have 27% approval…
— Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) April 1, 2025
Chaser:
The filibuster has been abused to stop reforms supported by the vast majority of Americans—from background checks to protecting the right to vote. We must stop this abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/UW2smGMraP
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 12, 2022