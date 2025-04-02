THIS:

If you support Trump’s agenda then you should be relentlessly codifying his policies and spending cuts into law before focusing on your pet projects.

Time’s running out. We don’t have time for this shit. We can buy curtains after we fix the foundation. https://t.co/JlqPfAY8pj

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 2, 2025