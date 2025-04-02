THIS:
If you support Trump’s agenda then you should be relentlessly codifying his policies and spending cuts into law before focusing on your pet projects.
Time’s running out. We don’t have time for this shit. We can buy curtains after we fix the foundation. https://t.co/JlqPfAY8pj
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 2, 2025
Congresscritters need to stop showboating and get to work. But as I wrote a couple of weeks ago, Congress is now less a place to commit serious acts of lawmaking and more of a perch for launching lucrative social media side gigs and sweetheart stock trades.