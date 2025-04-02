I HAD THOUGHT MAYBE THIS WAS AN APRIL FOOL’S PRANK, BUT NO: New San Francisco program backed by Newsom will issue speeding tickets based on income. “Violations for speeding range from $50 to $500, but individuals with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for a 50% discount, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Indigent persons, or individuals who are homeless, are eligible for an 80% discount on the speeding ticket.”