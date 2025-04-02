BLUE CITY BLUES: Seattle mayor reveals $47 MILLION payroll tax deficit as companies flee the Emerald City.

Last week, the mayor of Seattle announced that the Emerald City collected $47 million less in payroll taxes last year as large companies continue to flee the liberal oasis. According to the Seattle Times, the mayor and Seattle City Council expected the tax to haul in over $400 million in revenue from the tax, but instead, the city brought in only $360 million in 2024.

The $47 million payroll tax deficit adds to a $260 million budget deficit Seattle was already facing from out-of-control spending.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a joint statement with Councilmember Dan Strauss, “Today’s announcement that [payroll expense tax] revenues collected in 2024 were $47 million lower than projected requires action to ensure our budget remains balanced.”