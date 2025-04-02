“EVIL PEOPLE”: Organized ‘Bankrupt Tesla’ Group Tied To Formerly USAID-Funded Disinfo Queen. “On Tuesday morning, former Biden administration ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz repeatedly refused to disclose who’s funding her new gig – the ‘American Sunlight Project’ – which cropped up after a stint at the USAID-funded UK-based Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) – for which she registered as a foreign agent while serving as their Vice President.”

The American Sunlight Project has secret funding because of course it does.