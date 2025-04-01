BREAKING: Crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Decided.

The Democrat candidate for a crucial state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin is projected to win Tuesday’s special election.

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, a former prosecutor and the Democrats’ pick, faced off against Waukesha County Judge and Republican pick Brad Schimel for the 10-year-term court seat. At publishing time, Crawford is ahead 57.8%-42.2% with 36% reporting. This is disturbing news for Wisconsin, a state Trump won by just 30,000 votes in 2024, as the future of the state could well depend on this state Supreme Court seat.

As PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard wrote, the Crawford-Schimel race could well “determine whether the state will become a liberal hell hole like Illinois or if common sense will prevail.” Former Gov. Scott Walker also emphasized the race’s importance, as Wisconsin had a leftist majority before the election, which is now solidified.