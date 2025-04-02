KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Now We Know — Flailing IS the Dems’ Strategy. “Booker wasn’t filibustering any proposed legislation, he was having a very expensive, taxpayer-funded public airing of his daddy issues. Once again, the American public had to foot the bill for a mentally unstable Democrat to be able to get his attention whore fix.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.