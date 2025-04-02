2028 PREVIEW:

Corey Booker is speaking for 24 hours straight because he’s upset that Elon is taking social security away from DEAD PEOPLE. Gotta admire his commitment to the Democrat base. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) April 2, 2025

To be fair, dead people are a rock-solid Democrat constituency — and Booker is looking forward.

If you don't understand what @CoryBooker is doing, let me help: He's running for President. And this is gonna help him move closer to the top of the list.https://t.co/NIegyKxZgu — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) April 1, 2025

Between eight years of Obama’s ME! ME! ME! administration and the Biden cabal poisoning everything it touched, the field is wide open for 2028.