SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE WAS LAST SEEN GLAMPING ON THE MEXICAN RIVIERA: Zuckerberg’s Right-Wing Metamorphosis Still Has A Long Way To Go.

As for censorship related to public health, a spokesperson for Meta told the Daily Caller that the company fully abandoned its previous policies around Covid-19 misinformation in response to 2022 guidance from its Oversight Board.

That guidance read, in part, “Given Meta’s insistence that it takes a single, global approach to COVID-19 misinformation, the Board concludes that, as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to declare COVID-19 an international public health emergency, Meta should maintain its current policy.”

Despite Zuckerberg’s confession about truthful speech being banned under that policy, Meta’s community guidelines still contain a section on “harmful health misinformation” that covers non-Covid-related public health issues. The policy reads, “We consult with leading health organizations to identify health misinformation likely to directly contribute to imminent harm to public health and safety.”

Meta did not address a Daily Caller question about whether or not they are still working in conjunction with the same public health agencies they did during the Covid-19 pandemic or whether they’ve consulted more stakeholders.