CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: New Colorado bill would penalize ‘misgendering’ in public places, use it as justification to take your kids away.

Here’s what’s at stake if this bill, called the Kelly Loving Act, becomes law:

“Deadnaming and Misgendering” as a discriminatory act

Using people’s biologically correct given names or accidentally using the wrong pronoun could now legally brand you a bigot: “Sections 8 and 9 define deadnaming and misgendering as discriminatory acts in the ‘Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act,’ and prohibit these discriminatory acts in places of public accommodation.”

Weaponizing custody battles

Parents who refuse to affirm gender confusion could see their rights stripped away in court: “When making child custody decisions and determining the best interests of a child for purposes of parenting time, a court shall consider deadnaming, misgendering, or threatening to publish material related to an individual’s gender-affirming health-care services as types of coercive control.”

Gender ideology forced into ALL schools

Public, private, and charter schools would have no choice but to comply with laws regarding “chosen names” and would be penalized for “deadnaming” or “misgendering” students.