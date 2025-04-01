AN IDEA WHOSE TIME HAS COME?: In “How Trump Can Ensure Fair Admissions,” Kristen Shapiro has an excellent suggestion: Require schools to publish and report admissions data in a way that would make it much easier for the federal government to detect race discrimination.

My colleagues and I had a number of similar (but not identical) ideas when I first joined the Commission on Civil Rights. But it was around the tail-end of the GWBush Administration and the beginnings of the Obama Administration. And it was pre-SFFA. Our ideas didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell then. But maybe things are different now.