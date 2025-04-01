ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Tesla Owners Not Connected to DOGE or Musk Are Acceptable Victims, According to 31% of Democrats.

A surprising number of Americans approve of the rash of violence against Teslas amid Elon Musk’s work helping President Donald Trump with the Department of Government Efficiency. Self-identified atheists, Democrats, young people, and supporters of the policies of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt*., are the most likely to approve of the violence and the least likely to consider it “domestic terrorism.” Arsonists have hurled Molotov cocktails into Teslas and Tesla dealerships—not just in the U.S. but also in European countries like France and Germany—as protesters hold banners reading, “Burn a Tesla: Save Democracy.” Activists have also published a map claiming to show the location of every Tesla owner across the U.S. The website with this map turns the user’s cursor into a Molotov cocktail icon.

“Earth Day” is April 22nd. The cognitive dissonance that will be on display from the same people who demand we “save the earth” while wanting to burn electric cars, and at a minimum make their ownership as toxic as possible, will be astonishing to watch.

Or as Charles Cooke writes: Burn the Planet to Spite Elon Musk. “From a purely chemical perspective, I have never been of the view that mankind can do literally anything to the earth and yield no consequences. But, equally, I have always considered the catastrophism to be uniformly silly, frequently pretextual, and, above all, unduly pessimistic about the prospect of human innovation. Watching the speed and fervor with which so many American progressives have subordinated their environmentalism to their dislike of Elon Musk has done nothing to change my mind. There is no such thing as an optional cataclysm.”

*Flashback: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: