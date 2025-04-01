ROBERTS AND THE COURT:

The Chief Justice’s approach has been to incrementally move the Supreme Court to the right–but to appease the leftist media elite on high-profile cases, like ObamaCare.

He believes he is protecting the Court’s legitimacy, which he conflates with his reputation in outlets like the New York Times.

But the Chief Justice must understand and appreciate these lawless and dangerous orders by Democrat activist judges who sabotage the duly-elected President as he is carrying out his core Article II executive duties is the breaking point for the federal judiciary’s legitimacy.

If the Chief Justice doesn’t stop these judicial saboteurs, the federal judiciary will lose its legitimacy–which is all that it has.

Will the Chief Justice side with the Constitution–or protect his DC buddy Jeb Boasberg?

We will likely find out this week.