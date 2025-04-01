THE NEW SPACE RACE: GITAI finalizes robotic arm study for Japan’s crewed lunar rover. “The rover is being designed to support crewed exploration of the Moon’s polar regions as part of Japan’s contribution to NASA’s Artemis program, providing astronauts with a mobile, pressurized habitat that allows them to travel, live and work on the lunar surface for up to 30 days.”
