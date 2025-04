PROMISE KEPT: Trump administration has arrested 113K migrants, deported over 100K since taking office. “Illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border have also fallen to levels not seen in decades — hitting a stunning new low in March — with DHS sources calling it ‘the Trump effect.'”

No word on self-deportations, not that there’s any reliable way to keep track of those. But you have to guess those are way up, too, as the crackdown continues.