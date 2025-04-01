THE ATLANTIC GOT CAUGHT LYING AGAIN. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story.
The Atlantic thought they could get a scalp with the Signal story involving top Trump officials discussing anti-Houthi operations. That chat, which was held on an encrypted, government-approved messenger app, accidentally added the publication’s editor and notorious anti-Trump writer Jeffrey Goldberg, who claimed classified information was divulged. It was not, and no one cared because we know the publication peddled in myth. The DC bubble is not the people. It barely dented Trump’s approval rating. When the usual anti-Trump critics come to full froth, it’s usually over nothing. Again, the people know Trump now; these stories aren’t going to work, especially when they’re soaked in lies.
So, imagine our surprise when this deportation sob story in The Atlantic turned out to be fake news trash. It’s another piece of propaganda aimed at trying to dent the immensely popular mass deportation policy Trump has initiated. Some father was taken off the streets and deported. Yeah, first, he’s an illegal alien. Second, he’s not some father: he’s a member of MS-13, which was buried in the story. This man was also cited by the courts as a danger to public safety six years ago:
Court filings show Abrego Garcia came to the United States at age 16 in 2011 after fleeing gang threats in his native El Salvador. In 2019 he received a form of protected legal status known as “withholding of removal” from a U.S. immigration judge who found he would likely be targeted by gangs if deported back.
Abrego Garcia, who is married to a U.S. citizen and has a 5-year-old disabled child who is also a U.S. citizen, has no criminal record in the United States, according to his attorney. The Trump administration does not claim he has a criminal record, but called him a “danger to the community” and an active member of MS-13, the Salvadoran gang that Trump has declared a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
The Atlantic: Trump deported a poor father from Maryland to an El Salvador prison! 😡😭
Reality: He was an MS-13 gang member
You don't hate the media enough

Related:
Stop being such a spineless loser.
Of course you fall hook, line + sinker for this total BS.
Dude was a gang member. The due process you’ve been simpering about proved it.
Can you people just once not be total wusses?
