MAYBE THE BIGGER STORY IS JPMORGAN NOT DOING DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PAYING OUT $175 MILLION: The Future Was Bright for This Startup Founder Until Her Fraud Caught up With Her. “The wild success of Frank opened the door to high-profile appearances on cable news shows for Javice. She also made her way onto Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ list because of her company’s runaway accomplishments. The only trouble was that much of it turned out to be a façade.”