ANYTHING THE LEFT CAN’T CONTROL IT WILL TRY TO DESTROY AND WHAT IT CAN’T DESTROY IT WILL SMEAR: Anti-Musk Message Taking Its Toll. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters view Musk favorably – down slightly from 48% earlier this month – including 28% with a Very Favorable impression. Fifty percent (50%) now view Musk unfavorably, including 41% with a Very Unfavorable opinion of the tech mogul tapped by President Donald Trump to lead DOGE.”