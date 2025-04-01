BUTCH WILMORE: Boeing Capsule ‘Most Robust’ in NASA Inventory.

Butch Wilmore, one of two US astronauts trapped in orbit for roughly nine months, defended the performance and future of the Boeing Co. craft that caused their prolonged trip.

“I don’t want to point fingers. I hope nobody wants to point fingers,” Wilmore told Fox News in a recorded interview that aired Monday. “We don’t want to look back and say, ‘shame, shame, shame.’ We want to look forward and say, ‘Let’s rectify what we’ve learned,’ and ‘let’s make the future even more productive and better.’”

Wilmore added: Boeing’s Starliner craft is “the most robust spacecraft we have in the inventory.”