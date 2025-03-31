HOWEVER MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA…

Lesley Stahl looked a Jewish hostage in the face—after being starved, tortured, beaten, and dragged through hell—and asked if maybe Hamas didn’t mean to starve him.

Maybe they just didn’t have food.

Are you fucking kidding me?

Shame on 60 Minutes. Shame on CBS. And shame on… pic.twitter.com/W6C5MBLIPO

