HOWEVER MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA…
Lesley Stahl looked a Jewish hostage in the face—after being starved, tortured, beaten, and dragged through hell—and asked if maybe Hamas didn’t mean to starve him.
Maybe they just didn’t have food.
Are you fucking kidding me?
Shame on 60 Minutes. Shame on CBS. And shame on…
…it isn’t enough.
Previously: There was no famine in Gaza… according to famine review groups’ own data.
You’d think that someone in a position like Leslie Stahl’s might be up on the news. Or maybe you wouldn’t.