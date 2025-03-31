GREAT MOMENTS IN TOLERANCE FOR DIVERSITY: Takes a Dive on The Subway.

On March 19, 2025, just before midnight, decency quietly expired aboard a northbound subway car — somewhere between Midtown Manhattan and the Land of Perpetual Outrage. That night, Alberta Testanero, 55, came down with a familiar civic illness: the belief that her opinion was law. The New York Post would later describe her as “agitated.” A freelance creative director for Tiffany & Co., Coach, and Kate Spade, Alberta is the kind of professional who describes herself — on LinkedIn, naturally — as “an experienced team leader with a keen understanding of corporate strategy… always furthering brand vision.” But that night, on that train, Alberta her vision was a target, and she was all out of ideas. Testanero had spotted her personal demon. Not a man. Not even a policy. A hat. Not just any hat. The hat. The MAGA cap — poly-blend, unironically worn, clashing perfectly with her curated contempt. Alberta — a Murray Hill progressive, Fashion Institute of Technology pedigree, luxury-brand whisperer — had spent a career aligning handbags with identity. But here, aboard the late-night 6 train, she found a brand she could not abide: a brown-skinned young man wearing that red lid. He smiled. She snarled.

Metaphor alert, for those remaining few who didn’t see how the viral video concludes:

In his Commentary newsletter today, Abe Greenwald adds:

The subway car is full of typical New Yorkers, which is to say it’s a kaleidoscope of ages, ethnicities, and social stations. And no one seems to be on the woman’s side. What’s more, they vocally support the young man. One off-camera witness who—there’s no sense in dancing around it—sounds like a black man, tells the woman, “That’s why he [Trump] won. Because of people like you.” The woman then turns on this guy, asking him if he’s “okay” with the MAGA-hat passenger. “I’m so okay with it,” he says. “I’m [expletive] okay with it. Leave him alone.” He goes on to criticize the Democrats and praise Donald Trump for pulling the rug out from under them. And finally, when the woman lands on her face, the car erupts in cheers. So the clip is a portrait of the country’s politics in microcosm. In the 2024 election, Trump gained support among almost every demographic, including ethnic minorities. And while Kamala Harris lost Democratic support among women overall, she brought in more women over 65. Okay, the subway scold is 55, but it’s close enough to make a larger point: Americans of every conceivable stripe have given up the grievance politics and doom-casting that dominated Trump’s first term. And they no longer give liberal narratives the benefit of the doubt. Even New York subway riders root for the man in the MAGA hat over the liberal Karen. The only ones who didn’t get the memo are represented by a small, coastal elite. And they fell flat on their faces. The woman shouldn’t suffer the rest of her life for her foolishness. Among other reasons, she played the starring role in a small masterpiece.

And while one Harris voter was triggered by a baseball cap, another is triggered by a car. Guess which one: “A Bucks County man scratched a swastika into a Tesla, police allege. Musk fans are not pleased,” the left-leaning Philadelphia Inquirer reports, nudge-nudge, wink-winking away the vandalism:

Tesla dealerships nationwide have become the site of anti-Musk demonstrations in recent weeks, while police reports of vandalized Tesla vehicles are surging. The damages range from gunshots to fires, scratches to crude gestures leveled at drivers. Blowback has been strong enough that in Washington, D.C., it is now considered a hate crime to deface one of Musk’s cars. The Philadelphia region is no exception to the tension, and one recent incident — in which a Bucks County man allegedly keyed a swastika into the side of a Tesla SUV — set local social media circles ablaze this week. In what’s become a feature of the polarized political climate, the online outrage cycle ended with social media vigilantes identifying the suspect before police even filed charges. And in the case of Teslas, the vehicle’s onboard cameras that record almost constantly are providing keyboard warriors and law enforcement alike with an up-close look at the mounting cases of vandalism. On Thursday, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh, charging him with two misdemeanors and two summary offenses for damaging property, harassment, and disorderly conduct in the Monday incident. Footage captured by the Tesla’s side camera in a Planet Fitness parking lot that morning shows a man police say is Ritenbaugh exit a gray Lexus, duck behind the vehicle, and scratch the neighboring car with an “unknown” object before walking out of frame. The Tesla’s owner later left the gym to find “what appeared to be scratches in the shape of a swastika” on the side of the vehicle, according to court documents.

But don’t worry, the suspect told the driver that “I’m sorry you’re upset” about his alleged vandalism: Watch Leftist Vandal Squirm When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla.

Watch the moment this dude who allegedly vandalized a Tesla is confronted and realizes he’s COOKED pic.twitter.com/iBPY90jKKV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2025

2020 doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme: During the Summer of Love, many of those who committed vandalism or arson made it much easier for police to track them down thanks to their obsession with selfies and social media. In 2025, those vandalizing Teslas are discovering the hard way that the cars are festooned with security cameras for a reason.

