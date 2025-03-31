SPOILER ALERT: IT’S ENGLAND, SO YOU’LL ABSOLUTELY BELIEVE THE REASON WHY: You’ll Never Believe Why a Toddler Was Kicked Out of Nursery School.

What are some reasons kids typically get kicked out of preschool or daycare? I worked at one while I was in high school and college, and the two main reasons I remember were either behavior problems or health risks. There was this little boy who loved to bite anyone he could put his little mouth on, and while he didn’t get kicked out per se, his parents did get a lot of warnings. There was another incident in which we had a little boy who ran a high fever and cried constantly, and his mother got to a point where she didn’t really want to do anything about it because we were disrupting her job. Don’t get me started on that lady…

However, I don’t remember “transphobia” being a reason, though this was back in the early 2000s when we were all still a little sane. But that’s the case for a nursery school student in the U.K. — we’re talking a kid between the ages of three and four.

The U.K.’s Department for Education (DfE) keeps data on why students are removed from government schools, and it looks like homophobia and transphobia were added to the list of potential reasons during the 2020-21 academic year. That data reveals that during the 2022-2023 school year, one child in that age range was removed for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Does a three-year-old even know what sexual orientation is? And isn’t that the beauty of the innocence of being three years old? You’re more likely to hate someone because they won’t let you have a cookie than you are because they feel the need to tell you their pronouns.