ENDORSED: Trump should bring back Anno Domini and make ‘Common Era’ a woke footnote.

Even a casual reader of history will have noticed over the past many years that the antiseptic term Common Era (CE) has slowly but surely replaced the elegant Anno Domini (AD) as the marker of the time period that began 2,025 years ago in most historical works.

Though at first glance this may appear to be a minor change, it most definitely is not, and given the Trump administration’s brave and much-needed work to repair the damage done by wokeness, it’s possible that the damage here could be reversed.

Before getting to how an executive order bringing back AD would work, let’s first take a look at why it is so necessary to restore it to our written works of history.

Anno Domini is not only a description, it is an explanation. It is directly telling us that the reason we call this year 2025 is that Christ lived 2,025 years ago. It’s not just some happy accident that Jesus lived at this time. His life is the entire basis of the chronological system.

This keeps us in communion with over 1,000 years of our own history, from old books that used, “In the year of our Lord, ….” to 20th Century classics of history that used the classic and traditional AD.

Now, progressive historians, which accounts for all but about six of them, insist that all they are doing by using Common Era instead is separating religion from the “scientific” or at least empirical, study of history. But this is an easily disproven lie.

The names of our months, for example, are taken from Roman gods, and yet nobody thinks we should change the name of March so it isn’t derived from a Pagan god of war. The difference is that, like all things leftist, this is really about power.