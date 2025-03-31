THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Jennifer Salke Fired — Amazon’s Kathleen Kennedy And Her Legacy Of Failure.
So, to coin a phrase, does this mean that “James Bond will return” — as a British male?
THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Jennifer Salke Fired — Amazon’s Kathleen Kennedy And Her Legacy Of Failure.
So, to coin a phrase, does this mean that “James Bond will return” — as a British male?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.