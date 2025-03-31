THEY REALLY COULDN’T: The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher in Wisconsin’s April 1 Special Election.
Trump turned Wisconsin purple. This election means to turn it blue and lock it in.
THEY REALLY COULDN’T: The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher in Wisconsin’s April 1 Special Election.
Trump turned Wisconsin purple. This election means to turn it blue and lock it in.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.