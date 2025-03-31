THIS HAD BETTER COME WITH SOME TAX RELIEF ELSEWHERE OR IT MIGHT COME WITH HELL TO PAY FROM PEOPLE WHO ELECTED TRUMP TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE HIGH COST OF LIVING:

White House promises that next week, it will impose the largest peacetime tax increase in America history outside of World War II – $6 trillion over the decade.

Middle and lower earners hit hardest. Indefensible that Congress handed presidents the power to do this unilaterally. https://t.co/jbhszrkfXS

